St. Martin's cancels medical appointments
GARRETT — All routine medical appointments at St. Martin's Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, are canceled.
The clinic is working to set up tele-med visits and will release more information as soon as possible.
The clinic will remain open to provide refills for its patients. Refill requests are to be made by calling the clinic at 357-0077 to schedule.
Patients who become ill are asked to call the clinic for a phone assessment. Phones will be answered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and from 2-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Please visit the St. Martin's website, smhcin.org, for more information about the COVID-19 virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.