Garrett Class of 1959 meets
GARRETT — Members of the Garrett High School Class of 1959 met for breakfast Friday, Feb. 21 at T & R Junction in Garrett.
Attending were Butch Beber, Jolly Chisholm, Fred Hall, Oston Roop, Jerry Houlton, Butch Simon and Aaron Smith.
