Police make arrests
AUBURN — The following individuals were incarcerated by police at the DeKalb County Jail according to jail records.
George Schewe, 58, of the 1600 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Dec. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Harlee Zeigler, 24, of the 5500 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Dec. 3 by Auburn Police on a charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Farrington, 46, of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Heather Wynn, 31, of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Dec. 4 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Neely, 26, of the 800 block of 836 Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Dec. 4 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Brittany Garrett, 32, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Dec. 5 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Marcy Hart, 38, of the 5800 block of East, C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 5 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sean Huff, 23, of the 1000 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Dec. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Rudy Combs, 30, of the 400 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:16 a.m. Dec. 6 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving as a habitual vehicular substance offender.
Michael McDonald, 20, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:44 a.m. Dec. 6 by Garrett Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
David Kelham Jr., 36, of the 1200 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 6 by Garrett Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Matthew Burelison, 30, of the 100 block of Lane 285A Crooked Lake, Angola, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Dec. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Corey Fugate, 30, of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Dec. 8 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
