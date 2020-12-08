GARRETT — I am Cierra Wilcoxson and I am a senior this year at Garrett High School.
I decided to participate in the internship program because I want to go to college to teach music, and I thought it would be beneficial to gain experience in this type of work. I am currently interning with Mr. Hettinger and his two middle school classes.
During my internship, I have been helping students in areas where they struggle. I have also led the sixth-grade students in some aspects of their class. For example, I have led them in their rhythm exercises on several occasions.
My favorite part of my internship experience has to be working with the kids. I love seeing them excited after they learn something new or they finally accomplish something they have been struggling with.
Something I’ve learned this year is that it can be really difficult to communicate different concepts to different people, because everyone learns differently. I’ve learned many different ways to explain these concepts to students.
One trait I’ve noticed in my mentor that I wish to portray in the future would be patience. Patience is super important when working with kids, and my mentor exhibits this so well when he works with students. This is something that I want to be able to do in the future.
I would definitely recommend the internship class, because this has been one of the most rewarding experiences I have had. I would like to thank Mr. Hettinger for allowing to me intern in his middle school classes so I can have this incredible experience.
