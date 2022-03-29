Karen Nowak

GARRETT — Karen R. Nowak, 58, of Garrett, died March 20, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Janel Hamilton

CORUNNA — Janel K. Hamilton, 45, of Corunna, died March 21, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Robert Clowser

AUBURN — Robert L. Clowser, 83, of Auburn, died March 21, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

David Hanes

AUBURN — David L. Hanes, 70, of Auburn, died March 18, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Lowell Ordway

AUBURN — Lowell D. Ordway, 68, of Auburn, died March 19, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Florence Jacobs

BUTLER — Florence G. “Flo” Jacobs, 82, of Butler, died March 20, 2022.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.

Marsha Lanning

BUTLER — Marsha Ann Lanning, 80, of Butler, died March 21, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Eugene Dilley

DODGEVILLE, Wisc. — Eugene “Gene” Dilley, 77, of Dodgesville, Wisconsin and formerly of St. Joe, died March 22, 2022.

Gorgen Funeral Services, Dodgeville, is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth Ioor

ST. JOE — Elizabeth Ann Ioor, 56, of St. Joe, died March 15, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

David Rothgeb Jr.

ST. JOE — David R. Rothgeb Jr., 50, of St. Joe, died March 20, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Harold Kapp

WATERLOO — Harold A. Kapp, 83, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Timothy Detzel

HUDSON — Timothy Paul Detzel Sr., 72, of Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, died March 23, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jeannie Conley

PLEASANT LAKE — Jeannie Lynn Conley, 49, of Pleasant Lake, died March 21, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Margaret Hoyt

KENDALLVILLE — Margaret Ann Hoyt, 59, of Kendallville, died March 19, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Gary Sage

KENDALLVILLE — Gary Sage, 52, of Kendallville, died March 21, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangments.

Teresita Schultis

KENDALLVILLE — Teresita E. Schultis, 49, of Kendallville, died March 21, 2022.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Rayna Herron

ROME CITY — Rayna Jean Herron, 65, of Rome City, died March 22, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Joshua Williams

WOLCOTTVILLE — Joshua E. Williams, 41, of Wolcottville and born in Kendallville, died March 22, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

