Karen Nowak
GARRETT — Karen R. Nowak, 58, of Garrett, died March 20, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Janel Hamilton
CORUNNA — Janel K. Hamilton, 45, of Corunna, died March 21, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Robert Clowser
AUBURN — Robert L. Clowser, 83, of Auburn, died March 21, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
David Hanes
AUBURN — David L. Hanes, 70, of Auburn, died March 18, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Lowell Ordway
AUBURN — Lowell D. Ordway, 68, of Auburn, died March 19, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Florence Jacobs
BUTLER — Florence G. “Flo” Jacobs, 82, of Butler, died March 20, 2022.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.
Marsha Lanning
BUTLER — Marsha Ann Lanning, 80, of Butler, died March 21, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Eugene Dilley
DODGEVILLE, Wisc. — Eugene “Gene” Dilley, 77, of Dodgesville, Wisconsin and formerly of St. Joe, died March 22, 2022.
Gorgen Funeral Services, Dodgeville, is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth Ioor
ST. JOE — Elizabeth Ann Ioor, 56, of St. Joe, died March 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
David Rothgeb Jr.
ST. JOE — David R. Rothgeb Jr., 50, of St. Joe, died March 20, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Harold Kapp
WATERLOO — Harold A. Kapp, 83, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Timothy Detzel
HUDSON — Timothy Paul Detzel Sr., 72, of Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, died March 23, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jeannie Conley
PLEASANT LAKE — Jeannie Lynn Conley, 49, of Pleasant Lake, died March 21, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Margaret Hoyt
KENDALLVILLE — Margaret Ann Hoyt, 59, of Kendallville, died March 19, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Gary Sage
KENDALLVILLE — Gary Sage, 52, of Kendallville, died March 21, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangments.
Teresita Schultis
KENDALLVILLE — Teresita E. Schultis, 49, of Kendallville, died March 21, 2022.
Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Rayna Herron
ROME CITY — Rayna Jean Herron, 65, of Rome City, died March 22, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Joshua Williams
WOLCOTTVILLE — Joshua E. Williams, 41, of Wolcottville and born in Kendallville, died March 22, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
