GARRETT — In 2019, Travis McDaniel began his journey as a small business owner offering engineering services to various local industries. Quickly his business grew from part time to full time. He has seen continued growth and now just a few short years later MSS Engineering has five employees and serves companies across the country.
A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning to mark the official opening of the firm located inside the RBT (Roll Big Train) Business Center in downtown Garrett where his team of passionate, hardworking individuals set the standard for building engineering and engineering consulting. They prioritize life safety, ethics, professionalism and integrity.
“The Chamber has had the honor of supporting Travis from the very beginning as he began making connections to establish his business,” said Shannon Carpenter, executive director for the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. “There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our entrepreneurs grow their businesses and experience success. We are so proud of Travis and the team at MSS Engineering and look forward to continuing to support them as they enter this next phase of growth.”
“We are excited to be a part of DeKalb County and Garrett communities. Being a multi-state engineering firm, we impact many communities across the U.S., but none more than the one we call home,” said McDaniel.
In the next 10 years, the team at MSS Engineering hopes to grow to having five to six full-time positions doing work in 10 states while continuing to invest in their employees at 200 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett.
“We love all the ribbon cuttings we do, and each one is unique in its own way,” Carpenter said. “This one is kind of cool from my perspective because when I first came back on staff at the chamber was when I met Travis and he was just starting his business. At that time, he was still working part-time and doing this on the side, so to see him come from that kind of start all the way to having a staff of five and having a space of his own, and doing work across several states — just to see that level of growth, I think in the time you have done it, I think is amazing,” she added.
McDaniel laughed, noting he was in fact working full-time at both jobs at the start, and it just made sense to pick one of them.
“So I picked this one and it has really taken off. We have a great team and it’s been a great two years,” he added.
McDaniel expressed thanks for the support of the community and its people, as well as the others in RBT Building, and to Garrett High School for interns working at MSS.
“We love the area we are in, we love DeKalb County,” McDaniel added.
Mayor Todd Fiandt welcomed him to town on behalf of the city.
“Thank you for choosing Garrett and this very nice facility and growing like you are,” Fiandt said.
Representatives from the DeKalb Chamber Partnership board were also on hand for Friday’s event.
