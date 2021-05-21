Local students named to dean's list
ANGOLA — Two Garrett residents have been named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring term at Trine University.
• Krustin Haupert of Garrett, majoring in elementary education/special ed dual licensure; and
• Cynthia Tapia of Garrett, majoring in accounting.
To earn dean's list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average between 3.500-3.749.
Local students named to president's list
ANGOLA — Two Garrett residents have been named to the president's list for the 2021 spring term at Trine University.
Joy Geist-Norden of Garrett, majoring in psychology-BS; and
Sarah Rasnick of Garrett, majoring in criminal justice-BS.
To earn president's list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average between 3.750-4.000.
