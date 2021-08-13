FORT WAYNE — With an enthusiastic smile on her face Katelyn Joseph, 15, of Garrett grinned with excitement as she was crowned Miss Northeast Outstanding Teen 2022 Sunday at the Embassy Theatre.
Joseph, the daughter of Tracy and Holly Joseph, won the title in a field of 10 candidates. Joseph also captured the Outstanding Teen Talent and Teen Morgan Grady Excellence in Dance Outstanding awards. She is a sophomore at Garrett High School where she is involved in cheerleading, track, student council and serves as class president.
Joseph is no stranger to pageants, having won the title of Garrett Heritage Days Railroader Miss at the age of four. Most recently she wore the crown of 2020/2021 Miss Three Rivers Festival Outstanding Teen.
She began competing in the Miss America Organization as soon as she was eligible at the age of 12. She was also named Miss Garrett Junior Teen 2015 and Miss Elkhart County’s Outstanding Teen 2019. She placed in the top 11 at Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen both in 2019 and 2021 (2020 was canceled due to COVID).
She credits her years in dance in preparing her for the talent portion of the competition. This year, her acro-dance to the song, “Ashes” by Celine Dion earned Joseph talent awards in two categories.
Her future plans are to study business or psychology.
“I have wanted to hold this title since I was a little girl, so being Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen feels like a dream come true, and I am so honored to represent this title at Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen,” she said. Competing in pageants, especially in the Miss America Organization, “is something that I could never recommend more. You will gain amazing friends and role models, interview skills, leadership skills, so much confidence, a platform to advocate for things that are important to you, and even the opportunity to win scholarship money.”
Personally, she has won about $1,000 in scholarships, and raised more than $500 towards Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and scholarships for the Miss America Organization.
“If you are considering participating in a pageant, please do it,” she advises.
She thanks friends, family and members of the community, especially Kelham Farms (her grandparents are Steve and Kathy) who have congratulated her, wished her luck, donated money “or just supported me in everything I have done,” Joseph added.
Danielle Kilgore, also of Garrett, won the Teen Outstanding Team Spirit award during Sunday’s pageant.
Sam Robbins of Indianapolis won the title of Miss Northeast 2022 in a field of eight candidates. She also captured the John and Shirley Souder Community Service Award, Social Impact Initiative and on-stage interview awards.
Victoria Ruble of Garrett was named Miss Northeast first runner-up and Libbey Detcher, also of Garrett, was presented the Linda Stayer Community Service award.
Joseph and Robbins will spend the next year promoting their personal social impact initiative and serving the Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana area. In June 2022, the winners will travel to Zionsville to represent the area as they compete for the titles of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen.
The Miss Northeast scholarship competitions are local affiliates to the Miss America organization. Miss America is the largest provider of scholarships for women in the country. The organization focuses on empowering women, building self-confidence and community service.
The Miss candidate phases of competition were private interview, social impact initiative presentation, on-stage interview, talent, and red carpet wear. The Outstanding Teen phases of competition are: private interview, lifestyle and fitness in activewear, talent, on-stage question, and evening gown.
Miss Northeast candidates were Kaitlin Bestul of New Haven; Lindsey Brown of Wolcottville; Libbey Detcher; Elayna Hasty of Angola; Ella Hildebrand of Fort Wayne; Chloee Kline of Indianapolis; Grace Newell of Hudson; Jullianna Niebbia of Warsaw; Kathleen Peters of Avilla; Megan Riehle of Edgerton, Ohio; Abbey Russell of Fort Wayne; Emma Schneider of Gaston; Hannah Stombaugh of New Carlisle; Alayna Thornton of Fort Wayne; McKayla Tucker of Valparaiso; and Zaye Wide of Indianapolis.
Miss Northeast Outstanding Teen candidates were Chloe Bollinger of South Whitley; JJ Kokonaing of Fort Wayne; Isabella Lange of Vincennes; Ruby Martin of Greenwood; Elena Matyas of Fort Wayne; Grace Miller of Fort Wayne; Amarra Nester of Corunna; Danielle Kilgore of Garrett and Ariana Patricio of Vincennes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.