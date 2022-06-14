GARRETT — The Garrett Heritage Days Miss and Master Contest is now open to participants.
The annual fundraiser is open to children at least 18 months old, but not yet 6 years of age on July 31, 2022 and are residents of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district.
Contestants must submit a container with lid and slot displaying the contestant’s name, age and photo and deliver to 111 E. Railroad St., Garrett. The bottom of the container must include parent’s names, address and phone number.
The containers will be located at Miller’s Market, 1350 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Votes may be cast by placing coins in the canisters, which will be counted as a penny a vote. Checks should be made out to Garrett Heritage Days Festival for people wishing to vote by check.
A registration form can be found on the Heritage Days Facebook page or by contacting missandmastergarrett@gmail.com for more information.
Winners will be announced at 5 p.m. July 4 on the main stage in Eastside Park.
Proceeds benefit the Garrett Heritage Days Festival. The winning Miss and Master will each receive a crown, sash and $50. First runner-up will receive a $25 cash prize.
