107 W. Houston St.
Curbside service available
As Indiana moves to Stage 3 of its Back on Track reopening plan, the Garrett Public Library will continue offering curbside service, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patrons are asked to schedule an appointment at 357-5485 or email ref@gpl.lib.in.us before coming to the library.
When your appointment is scheduled, details will be shared about how to collect items.
All returns must be placed in the library drop box located in the parking lot. The drop box will be emptied every business day.
Placing online holds
Library patrons may place holds on books and materials from home and pick them up curbside at a later time.
Visitors can go to garrettpl.org and click on “Catalog” in the top menu. This will take you to the Evergreen Indiana catalog.
Users should log in their GPL account. If you do not know your PIN number, a GPL staff member can set one up for you. Once signed in, type in an appropriate keyword for the item you want to find and click the “Search” button.
When you find the item you’d like to place on hold, click the “Place Hold” option on the right side.
You will be brought to the hold screen. Choose your desired pick-up library and notification method, then click “Submit” at the bottom to place your hold.
Library staffing
The library will be staffed in a limited way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During those times, patrons may call the library to ask reference questions, put items on hold or schedule a curbside appointment.
Remote Story Time
The Garrett Public Library may be closed for now, but Story Time is unstoppable. Join Miss Kristan at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays for a special story stream live on Facebook.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Resource page available
The Garrett Public Library has made available a resource page on its website.
There, visitors can access many sources of information, including:
How to make a facemask that doesn’t require sewing;
Learn about stimulus checks and if/when you will receive one;
How to file unemployment; and
Indiana and world updates on COVID-19.
Tumble Books
The library has announced Tumble Books of the Day, a joint project between TumbleBookLibrary and the Indiana State Library. This project provides free daily content for families, schools and public libraries to promote literacy and a love of reading.
The library’s website has a link to access Tumble Books.
