Some leagues were postponed

last week due to heavy rainfall.

Ladies League

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 249

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 243

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 239

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 234

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 231

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 231

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 229

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 227

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 224

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 221

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 217

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 215

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 212

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 207

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 205

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 201

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 201

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 190

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 190

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 178

Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 36, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 41, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 41.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 174

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 143

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 143

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 142

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 142

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 141

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 138

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 138

Don Myers, Don Sproch 134

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 134

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 133

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 132

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 131

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 130

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 129

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 128

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 127

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 124

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 123

Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 121

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 120

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 119

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 115

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 115

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 113

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 110

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 96

Austin Manth, Adam King 95

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 94

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 44

Low scores — Mike Morr/Jason Vian 32, Jon Stetler/Tim Talley 34, Todd Cobbs/Chris Forrest 34, Matt Bianski/Jeff Kempf 34, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 35, Ben Colburn/Jarrod Colburn 35, Dute Scheurich/Jarod Leeson 35.

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 566

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 564

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 562

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 555

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 555

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South

House 537

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 533

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 529

Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter 524

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 521

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 499

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 497

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 481

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 475

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 473

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 466

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 458

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 382

Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Greg Douglas 38, Butch Beber 38, Scott Pfeiffer 38.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #1 508

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded

Plastics 505

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 496

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 493

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 484

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 468

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 465

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 462

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn

Customs 462

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 454

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 444

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 443

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 443

Don Sproch, Josh Page 443

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 437

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 433

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 431

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 428

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 426

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 425

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 421

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 420

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 417

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 415

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 408

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 392

Low scores — Kyle Branscum 34, Todd Sattison 34, Sherm Lewis 36, Butch Beber 36, Grant Surfus 36, Paul Surfus 36.

American Legion League

Players Points

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 584

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 576

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 564

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 557

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 557

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 545

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 536

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 532

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 527

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 525

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 510

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 504

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 501

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 499

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 496

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 488

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 485

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 482

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 481

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 478

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 470

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 462

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 452

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 451

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 392

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 380

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 35, Mike Kleeman 38, John Shipe Jr. 39, Mark Demske 39, Mike Fee 39, Scott Wilson 39, Mike Esselburn 39.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 252

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 238

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 235

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 232

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 229

Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 228

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 226

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 225

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 220

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 219

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 218

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 217

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 213

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 209

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 208

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 208

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 207

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 204

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 204

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 200

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 194

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 188

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 188

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 183

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 182

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 166

Les Franken, Bob Jones 165

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 163

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 156

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86

Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58

Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53

