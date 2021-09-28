Some leagues were postponed
last week due to heavy rainfall.
Ladies League
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 249
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 243
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 239
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 234
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 231
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 231
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 229
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 227
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 224
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 221
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 217
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 215
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 212
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 207
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 205
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 201
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 201
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 190
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 190
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 178
Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 36, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 41, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 41.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 174
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 143
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 143
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 142
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 142
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 141
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 138
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 138
Don Myers, Don Sproch 134
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 134
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 133
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 132
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 131
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 130
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 129
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 128
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 127
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 124
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 123
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 121
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 120
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 119
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 115
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 115
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 113
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 110
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 96
Austin Manth, Adam King 95
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 94
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 44
Low scores — Mike Morr/Jason Vian 32, Jon Stetler/Tim Talley 34, Todd Cobbs/Chris Forrest 34, Matt Bianski/Jeff Kempf 34, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 35, Ben Colburn/Jarrod Colburn 35, Dute Scheurich/Jarod Leeson 35.
Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 566
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 564
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 562
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 555
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 555
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South
House 537
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 533
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 529
Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter 524
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 521
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 499
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 497
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 481
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 475
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 473
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 466
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 458
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 382
Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Greg Douglas 38, Butch Beber 38, Scott Pfeiffer 38.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #1 508
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded
Plastics 505
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 496
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 493
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 484
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 468
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 465
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 462
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn
Customs 462
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 454
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 444
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 443
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 443
Don Sproch, Josh Page 443
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 437
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 433
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 431
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 428
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 426
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 425
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 421
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 420
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 417
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 415
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 408
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 392
Low scores — Kyle Branscum 34, Todd Sattison 34, Sherm Lewis 36, Butch Beber 36, Grant Surfus 36, Paul Surfus 36.
American Legion League
Players Points
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 584
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 576
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 564
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 557
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 557
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 545
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 536
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 532
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 527
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 525
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 510
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 504
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 501
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 499
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 496
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 488
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 485
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 482
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 481
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 478
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 470
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 462
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 452
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 451
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 392
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 380
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 35, Mike Kleeman 38, John Shipe Jr. 39, Mark Demske 39, Mike Fee 39, Scott Wilson 39, Mike Esselburn 39.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 252
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 238
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 235
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 232
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 229
Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 228
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 226
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 225
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 220
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 219
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 218
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 217
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 213
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 209
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 208
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 208
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 207
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 204
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 204
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 200
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 194
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 188
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 188
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 183
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 182
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 166
Les Franken, Bob Jones 165
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 163
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 156
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86
Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58
Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53
