Former Garrett athletes earn MIAA honors
ANGOLA — Three former Garrett athletes were named to the academic honor roll by the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association for the 2022-2023 academic year.
All three attend Trine University. Trine had 273 individual student-athletes recognized by the MIAA, the most of any league schools.
The following local students were named to the Honor Roll:
Robert McMain is a member of the men’s cross country team. McMain is majoring in exercise science.
Treyton Richards is a member of the football team. Richards is majoring in exercise science.
Trennan Lilly is a member of the men’s track and field team. Lilly is majoring in computer science and information tech.
Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to be eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.