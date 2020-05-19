AUBURN — Garrett residents will participate in a pilot service area in partnership with Auburn Essential Services for residential broadband service.
The plan, approved by the Auburn Board of Works in cooperation with the City of Garrett, includes a mailing going out to more than 200 customers in a pilot service area on Garrett’s south side.
Fiber-optic lines will be ready to connect to homes later this summer, said Chris Schweitzer, general manager of Auburn Essential Services.
Broadband internet and video services could be extended to the rest of the Garrett community in 2021 and 2022, Schweitzer said.
Auburn Essential Services is leasing the site of a former electric substation in Garrett, where it will set up a 20-by-12-foot building for $1 per month. Auburn will make a significant capital investment in equipping the building and adding a backup power source, Schweitzer said.
“We’re excited about the partnership” with Garrett, he added.
