Arrested in Noble County
Jaiden A. Hatzell, 24, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Aug. 31 by Kendallville Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Hartzell posted $2,500 bond and was released Aug. 31.
Josha D. Fritz, 29, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was booked at 9:20 a.m. Sept. 1 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in Steuben County
Jaykob L. Levitz, 24, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Aug. 30 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Shane Egly, 23, of the 7100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Aug. 25 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Pressler, 32, of the 600 block of Hawpatch, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Aug. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jaykob Levitz, 24, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Aug. 26 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Malik Berry, 23, of the 200 block of Cockerel Street, Houston, Texas, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 26 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Nathanael Collins, 37, of the 4300 block of C.R. 28, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Steven Tieman, 39, listed in jail records as homeless, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of possession of meth, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Miguel Cuevas, 18, of the 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Aug. 28 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jose Fuentes, 45, of the 1800 block of Woodview Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 29 by Garrett Police on charges operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lynx Bridegan, 28, of the 6200 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Aug. 29 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging battery, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Taylor, 23, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Aug. 29 by Butler Police on charges of criminal recklessness as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Mark Burton, 55, of the 7700 block of Verona Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Aug. 29 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Mitchell Riley, 32, of the 1700 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Aug. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony.
Jason George, 36, listed in jail records as a resident of the 300 block of West High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, but listed in court records as an Angola resident, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
