These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 17-24. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Zachariah J. Acosta, Woodburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Rodney L. Anderson Jr., Westfield, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
- Lay T. Aung, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Rayden A. Bonewitz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Natalie C. Brunner, Butler, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Claire E. Buchheit, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Terry L. Cansler Jr., Los Angeles, California, speeding in work site, $460.50 (ISP).
- Brandon D. Cearbaugh, Kendallville, speeding, $190 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Kelly G. Crise, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (GPD).
- Blake J. Davis, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Carston L. Dick, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP); expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Ruth D. Tagle Escalante, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (WPD).
- Alan D. Fanning, Angola, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Jacob A. Farmer, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Keith A. Filson, Sturgis, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Erin C. Fry, Grabill, speeding, $200 (AUB).
- Dustin T. Gillen, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Grayson Handshoe, Reading, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Deon Harris, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Cassandra J. Hart, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Edward D. Hartman, Garrett, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Charles J. Heath, Marion, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Manni D. Hendrickson, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Barron S. Himmelberger, Reading, Pennsylvania, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Kristen M. Holcomb, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ronald A. Hopkins, New Castle, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Taya A. Jackson, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Oakley A. Kerst, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Carrie S. Kinner, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Aung M. Kyaw, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Michael M. Lahrman, Riverside, Ohio, following too closely, $171 (ISP).
- Aaron M. Lee, Fort Wayne, false and fictitious, $175 (DC).
- Carlos Anastacio Martinez, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB).
- Briana L. McBride, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Laderrick A. McManus, Rock Hill, South Carolina, speeding, $198 (ISP).
- Edwin J. Miller, Spencerville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Anne C. Nietert, Leo, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Peter M. O’Brien, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Marie N. Orr, Butler, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Kayla M. Overbay, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Ashlie D. Placencia, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Chaz L. Porter II, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $175 (WPD).
- James M. Quirk, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kendra L. Reed, Churubusco, texting while driving, $171 (GPD).
- George B. Rice, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Jacob L. Roth, Athens, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Corrie J. Schlatter, Spencerville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Ryan D. Schweyer, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (BPD).
- Drew J. Sherrow, Fort Wayne, following too closely, $196 (WPD).
- Justin L. Shroades, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $210 (DC); no insurance, $210 (DC).
- Mathew R. Spencer, Kendallville, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
- Logan B. Stephens, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Sean J. Tarney, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Robert D. Tyler, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Justin F. Vining, Claypool, no insurance, $260 (GPD).
- Joshua R. Wallen, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Jessica L. Washburn, Spencerville, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Aman M. Yehdego, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
