GARRETT — Three retiring employees representing more than 60 years of service were recognized during Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District’s annual pride day on May 30 in the middle school cafeteria Tuesday.
Retirees include instructional assistant Jerry Custer, 17 years; and lead shift custodians Thoma Smith with 22-1/2 years, and Peggy Sutton with 21-1/2 years of service.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver shared remarks about the retirees at the program along with a montage of photos showing honorees through the years. Each honoree was presented with a personalized gift and a lifetime pass to Railroader sporting events.
Service awards presented
Employees of Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools, school board members and staff were recognized for longevity during the annual pride day program on May 30 in the high school cafeteria.
Weaver and school board president Jerry Weller congratulated honorees and handed out awards and pins.
Service award recipients
Several staff members were presented with service pins and awards. Weaver and Weller congratulated each one of them for their service.
Beth Craighead Folzenlogel, district deputy treasurer, was presented with a 30-year pin.
Twenty-five year pins and awards were presented to elementary instructor Jackie Yarde and cafeteria employee Missy Murley.
Twenty-year awards were presented to instructors Kelly Gomes, Barbara Patterson and Becky Wright.
Fifteen-year pins were presented to instructors Holly Smith, Tammy Smith and Jonelle Furnish, instructional assistant Ken Cutler and athletic secretary/treasurer Ginger Simon.
Ten-year awards were handed out to J.E. Ober Assistant Principal Sam Tipton, instructors Courtney Weller, Jackie Follett, Jason Richards and Jen Ponko; bus driver Gary Crabill; cafeteria employee Amanda Chaney; and school board member Dan Weimer.
Five-year pins were presented to instructors Lindsay Brown, Janelle Kennedy, Tia Putt, Shannon Swonger and Hailie Snyder and Michelle Voigt, school nurse Tori LaMotte and custodian Ted Christensen.
Administrators and school board members prepared a breakfast of pancakes and sausages, bacon, eggs and fresh fruit for employees.
The first day of school for students will be Thursday, Aug. 10 with teachers/non-students returning on Aug. 8.
