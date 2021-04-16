GARRETT — Garrett’s boys track team defeated Northeast Corner Conference foes Fremont and Hamilton in Thursday’s meet at Garrett.
The Railroaders defeated Fremont 77-55 and Hamilton 114-3. Results were not available for the Fremont-Hamilton dual.
Garrett’s girls defeated Fremont 82-51 and Hamilton 101-10. Results for the Fremont-Hamilton meet were not available.
In the boys’ meet, Luke Coffman was a double winner for Garrett, placing first in the 800- and 1,600-meter races.
Clifton Andrews (shot put), Jaxson Gould (discus), Tanner McMain (3,200), Chandler Minnich (pole vault), Seth Montoya (400) and Zack Warfield (long jump) won one event each for the Railroders.
Garrett won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
In the girls’ meet, Sadie Best (shot put, discus), Jordan Baer (pole vault, 100 hurdles) and Tia Spiece (100- and 200-meter dashes) were double winners for Garrett.
Nataley Armstrong (800), Lexi Gordon (high jump) and Aida Haynes (400) won one event each.
The Railroaders also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Garrett boys 77,
Fremont 53
(Event winners, Garrett place finishers listed)
100 — 1. Hart (FR) 11.75; 3. B.Kennedy (GR) 11.82. 200 — 1. Hart (FR) 24.02; 2. Montoya (GR) 24.25. 400 — 1. Montoya (GR) 56.48; 2. Presswood (GR) 57.41. 800 — 1. Coffman (GR) 2:15.66; 3. Armstrong (GR) 2:22.0. 1,600 — 1. Coffman (GR) 5:14.3. 3,200 — 1. McMain (GR) 10:49.2; 2. Davis (GR) 12:07.05.
110 hurdles — 1. Brace (FR) 17.84; 2. Minnich (GR) 19.1. 300 hurdles — 1. Brace (FR) 47.73; 2. Minnich (GR) 48.69; 3. Gater (GR) 49.76. 4x100 relay — 1. Fremont 46.81. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 3:52.82. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 9:18.
Pole vault — 1. Minnich (GR) 10-6. Shot put — 1. Andrews (GR) 39-10; 3. Bickley (GR) 37-3. Discus — 1. Gould (GR) 114-0; 3. Clingon (GR) 107-5. Long jump — 1. Warfield (GR) 18-0; 3. B.Kennedy (GR), no distance. High jump — 1. Kelley (FR) 5-10; 2. Kennedy (GR) 5-10.
Garrett boys 114, Hamilton 3
100 — 1. B.Kennedy (GR) 11.82; 2. K.Kennedy (GR) 12.09. 200 — 1. Montoya (GR) 24.25; 2. Morucchio (GR) 25.12. 400 — 1. Montoya (GR) 56.48; 2. Presswood (GR) 57.41. 800 — 1. Kauffman (GR) 2:15.66; 2. Armstrong (GR) 2:22.0; 3. Weller (GR) 2:25.7. 1,600 — 1. Coffman (GR) 5:14.3; 2. Weller (GR) 5:29.19. 3,200 — 1. McMain (GR) 10:49.2; 2. Davis (GR) 12:07.05.
110 hurdles — 1. Minnich (GR) 19.1; 2. Gater (GR) 19.97. 300 hurdles — 1. Minnich (GR) 48.69; 2. Gater (GR) 49.76; 3. McMain (GR) 52.1. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett, time not available. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 3:52.82. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 9:18.
Pole vault — 1. Minnich (GR) 10-6. Shot put — 1. Andrews (GR) 39-10; 2. Bickley (GR) 37-3. Discus — 1. Gould (GR) 114-0; 2. Clingon (GR) 107-5; 3. Barkey (GR) 97-2. Long jump — 1. Warfield (GR) 18-0; 2. B.Kennedy (GR), no distance available. High jump — 1. Kennedy (GR) 5-10; 2. Semons (GR) 5-2; 3. Barden (GR) 5-2.
Garrett girls 82,
Fremont 51
100 — 1. Spiece (GR) 13.59; 2. Koskie (GR) 13.6. 200 — 1. Spiece (GR) 29.17; 2. Koskie (GR) 29.6. 400 — 1. Haynes (GR) 1:11.06; 2. Spiece (GR) 1:12.56. 800 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 2:32.0; 3. Malcolm (GR) 2:53.6. 1,600 — 1. Gannon (FR) 5:59.9; 3. Md.Malcolm (GR) 6:14.35. 3,200 — 1. Gannon (FR) 12:37; 3. McMain (GR) 13:40.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Baer (GR) 17.84; 2. Gordon (GR) 19.4. 300 hurdles — 1. Gordon (GR) 55.73; 3. Baer (GR) 1:00.11. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 53.96. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 4:59.53. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont 12:13.
Pole vault — 1. Baer (GR) 7-6; 2. Joseph (GR) 6-6. Shot put — 1. Best (GR) 30-9; 3. Tinkler (GR) 28-2. Discus — 1. Best (GR) 92-0; 3. Weaver (GR) 73-8. Long jump — 1. Zuccolotto (FR) 13-1.5; 2. Gordon (GR) 12-8.5. High jump — 1. Gordon (GR) 4-6.
Garrett girls 101, Hamilton 10
100 — 1. Spiece (GR) 13.59; 2. Koskie (GR) 13.6; 3. Sims (H) 15.5. 200 — 1. Spiece (GR) 29.17; 2. Koskie (GR) 29.6; no third place. 400 — 1. Haynes (GR) 1:11.06; 2. Spiece (GR) 1:12.56; no third place. 800 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 2:32.0; 2. Malcolm (GR) 2:53.6; 3. Schiek (H) 3:04.84. 1,600 — 1. Md.Malcolm (GR) 6:14.35; 2. Haynes (GR) 6:29; 3. Mc.Malcolm 6:29. 3,200 — 1. McMain (GR) 13:40.0; no second or third places.
100 hurdles — 1. Baer (GR) 17.84; 2. Gordon (GR) 19.4; 3. Schiek (H) 22.07. 300 hurdles — 1. Gordon (GR) 55.73; 2. Baer (GR) 1:00.11; 3. Howard (H) 1:05.94. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett 53.96. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 4:59.53. 4x800 relay — no winner.
Pole vault — 1. Baer (GR) 7-6; 2. Joseph (GR) 6-6. Shot put — 1. Best (GR) 30-9; 2. Tinkler (GR) 28-2; 3. Weaver (GR) 26-11. Discus — 1. Best (GR) 92-0; 2. Weaver (GR) 73-8; 3.Tinkler (GR) 73-7. Long jump — 1. Gordon (GR) 12-8.5; 2. Martin (GR) 12-0.5; 3. Schiek (H) 11-3. High jump — 1. Gordon (GR) 4-6; no second or third places.
