GARRETT — One person faces multiple charges following a shooting just before 2 a.m. in Garrett Saturday morning.
According to a news release posted to the Garrett Police Department's Facebook page, officers from the Garrett and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of North Randolph Street at approximately 1:53 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Police units arrived in the area and were able to initially locate four bullet holes in parked vehicles. No one was injured in the shooting.
The news release reads: "An investigation was started and it was determined that shots were fired from a vehicle and a suspect was developed.
The suspect's name had not been released as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
"Within 45 minutes, the suspect was taken into custody and placed in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail with preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanors."
The news release continues: "This is still an ongoing investigation, however, at this time, we do not believe there is a credible threat to the public related to this incident.
"If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Garrett Police Department through DeKalb County Central Dispatch at (260) 333-7911."
The news release said the charges were used as probable cause for arrest. Actual charges will be determined by the DeKalb County Prosecutor's Office upon review of the case.
Garrett Police were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Noble County Sheriff's Department and the Avilla Police Department.
