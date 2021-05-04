Today, May 4
4:45 p.m. — Varsity golf at Churubusco.
4:45 p.m. — Varsity track at Eastside.
5 p.m. — Middle school track with Fremont and Prairie Heights, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Central Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Central Noble, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Central Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Central Noble, here.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at Fremont.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Columbia City, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Columbia City.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Middle school track with Fairfield, here.
5 p.m. — Reserve softball at Eastside.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Eastside.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Eastside, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Eastside, here.
Friday
4:30 p.m. — Varsity golf at Westview.
Saturday
8 a.m. — Reserve golf at Fremont Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity softball hosting Garrett Invitational with Manchester, New Haven and South Adams.
10 a.m. — Reserve baseball with Homestead (DH), here.
10 a.m. — Varsity baseball at New Haven (DH).
10 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls track with Angola, here.
Monday, May 10
5 p.m. — Middle school track at Angola.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Heritage, here.
Tuesday, May 11
5 p.m. — Middle school golf with Eastside at Bridgewater.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Fremont, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Fremont.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with FW Northrop, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Fremont.
Wednesday, May 12
4:30 p.m. — Varsity golf with Angola and Eastside, here.
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at Hamilton with Lakeland.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls track, NECC meet at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at East Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with FW Bishop Dwenger, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.