GARRETT — The Cup of Blessing in downtown Garrett is reopening next week, having closed when state guidelines ordered shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
“We are excited to be back and begin to open the door of the Cup of Blessing to everyone,” said Brother Bud Owen, pastor of the First Church of Christ.
The Cup of Blessing coffee shop first opened in Sept. 2013 in the former Ort’s Jewelry Store at 131 S. Randolph St. as part of the Corner Haven outreach mission of the First Church of Christ in Garrett.
In recent weeks, the entire shop has been sanitized in preparation for customers to once again enjoy flavored coffees, teas and iced beverages. Also returning are breakfast favorites such as cheese bagels, cinnamon crunch and blueberry bagels, cranberry and morning glory muffins, among others. A new cold brew coffee has also been added to the menu board.
Safety will be a priority, with inside seating arranged to provide social distancing of 6 feet, volunteers will be wearing face masks and gloves, and a Plexiglas shield has been installed to provide a barrier between them and the customers.
“We are not a business, we are a mission, and our mission is run by volunteers. There is not one individual there that gets paid,” Owen said of waiting a bit longer to reopen.
“When it comes to safety, guess what? We are not going to put them in jeopardy,” Owen continued. “It’s not like they are being paid to be put into harm’s way.
“Now, our volunteers have all said they are comfortable coming back, and excited and ready to come back. That allowed us to go ahead and take the keys and open the door again to the community and say we are ready to serve, but we want to be very cautious in doing that,” he added.
“What’s been nice is that we have had people who continue to give to (the coffee shop) since we have been shut down for the purpose of still being an outreach to the community, so that those funds can be used to help pay electric bills, help people with groceries, gas and transportation,” he said.
This past week, volunteers have been busy switching the shop’s décor from spring and Easter to pumpkins and autumn-related items — skipping several seasons in between.
“We’re back. We’re excited to all of a sudden turn around to begin to open the doors and be a ‘cup of blessing’ to everybody. That’s kind of been our whole thing. When they buy a cup of coffee, it provides a blessing to someone else,” he said.
Starting Oct. 5, new hours will be 6 a.m. to noon daily, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays when they will again be offering Chick-fil-A sandwiches. Fresh doughnuts will be on the menu on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
“Our volunteers are required to wear face masks and we encourage customers to do the same for the protection of all,” Owen added.
“When you buy a cup of coffee, you provide a blessing to someone else,” Owen said of Cup of Blessing. “The hard part of being a missionary is not going all over the world, but getting across the street. It’s about the hurting and the helpless; ready to be blessing to those who come in and to those we help out.”
