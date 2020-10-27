Charles Blevins
GARRETT — Charles E. “Chuck” Blevins, 86, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Janine Riley
FORT WAYNE — Janine L. (Ordway) Riley, 63, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Oct. 21, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ora Cameron
PLEASANT LAKE — Ora Link Cameron, 83, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 17, 2020.
No services will be held.
Gary Furlow
ROME CITY — Gary Furlow, 58, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City, died Oct. 17, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
James Conley
KENDALLVILLE — James Edward Conley, 80, of Kendallville, died Oct. 20, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Louis Hyde
KENDALLVILLE — Louis D. Hyde, 61, of Kendallville, died Oct. 21, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Martha Sprague
KENDALLVILLE — Martha R. Sprague, 97, of Kendallville, died Oct. 20, 2020.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
Robert Bockius Jr.
ANGOLA — Robert Earl Bockius Jr., 84, of Angola, died Oct. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Richard Lockwood
ANGOLA — Richard (Dick) J. Lockwood, 84, of Angola, died Oct. 16, 2020.
Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Dale Wall
FREMONT — Dale Fredrick Wall, 86, of Marquette, Michigan and formerly of Fremont, died Oct. 15, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.