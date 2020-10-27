Charles Blevins

GARRETT — Charles E. “Chuck” Blevins, 86, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Janine Riley

FORT WAYNE — Janine L. (Ordway) Riley, 63, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Oct. 21, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ora Cameron

PLEASANT LAKE — Ora Link Cameron, 83, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 17, 2020.

No services will be held.

Gary Furlow

ROME CITY — Gary Furlow, 58, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City, died Oct. 17, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

James Conley

KENDALLVILLE — James Edward Conley, 80, of Kendallville, died Oct. 20, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Louis Hyde

KENDALLVILLE — Louis D. Hyde, 61, of Kendallville, died Oct. 21, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Martha Sprague

KENDALLVILLE — Martha R. Sprague, 97, of Kendallville, died Oct. 20, 2020.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.

Robert Bockius Jr.

ANGOLA — Robert Earl Bockius Jr., 84, of Angola, died Oct. 16, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Richard Lockwood

ANGOLA — Richard (Dick) J. Lockwood, 84, of Angola, died Oct. 16, 2020.

Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, Ohio, is handling arrangements.

Dale Wall

FREMONT — Dale Fredrick Wall, 86, of Marquette, Michigan and formerly of Fremont, died Oct. 15, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.