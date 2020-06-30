GARRETT — Garrett Middle School has announced its all-school year honor rolls for the 2019-2020 school year.
All As Honor Roll Grade 6
Gabriel Armstrong, Adalyn Custer, Sarah DePew, Christian Fast, Bailey Hedges, Ari Hippensteel, Molly Martin, Wyatt Matson, Abigail Thomas and Isaac Wells.
Grade 7
Adam Burns, Madison Freeze, David Kueber, Stella Mix, Corrine Orth, Arleth Rodriguez, Joely Stupeck, Jasmine VanAllen, Tyler Vogel, Adelynn Work and Carlee York.
Grade 8
Kelsey Bergman, Addison Ebert, Landon Handshoe, Stephen Harvey, Brooklyn Jacobs, Katelyn Joseph, Teagan Koble, Alexander Leon, Makenna Malcolm, Kyana Martinez, Gabrielle McDowell, Drayton Myers, Aiden Orth, Jada Spiece, Deanna Spriggs, Jadyn Talley, Jessica Thrush and Gavin Weller.
All A and Bs Honor Roll Grade 6
Deziree Arnett, Lillian Asfour, Hailee Ash, Landon Best, Ryan Chapman, Ryleigh Crowl, Annistasia Decker, Lauren Hess, Katelyn Hoover, Emma Loeffler, Connor Morimanno, Keigan Mountz, Elizabeth Raymond, Brenna Runion, Alexander Smith, Alivia Sickler, Sydney Suelzer and Shelby Wells.
Grade 7
Holden Bowser, Connor Brown, Grant Byers, Levi Chaney, Lucas Cole, Aliyah Delacruz, Hannah DeLong, Carter Demske, Mahlan Dircksen, John Faylor, Jakob Hoover, Easton Ratcliffe, Parker Reed, Cameran Rowe, Wynter Slaughter, Nate Wells and Caden Zuehsow.
Grade 8
Ayla Arambula, Lane Balzer, Jacob Borns , Trinity Burns, Elijah Chapman, Luke Coffman, Kyle Curtis, Makaelyn Ellison, Veronica Grubbs, Jaiden Hinkle, Jude Hoeffel, Braydon Kennedy, Braden Koble, Chase Leech , Alexandra Leman, Lyndsey Main, Christopher Newby, Nathan Presswood, Wyatt Rucker, Mackenzie Smith and Alivia Spratt.
