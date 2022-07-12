GARRETT — The inaugural winner of the Heritage Days Golden Railroader Award was on his way back from a trip from Washington D.C. when his name was announced during the July 3 ceremony in Eastside Park.
Organizers Trent and Tascha Zolman caught up with Garrett businessman and common council member Bobby Diederich at his Garrett office Wednesday to present him with the trophy.
Diederich was elated to learn of the honor and thanked all who voted for him and praised his wife Julie for her impact in his life.
“First of all, I have to thank my wife. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be where I am. That’s true,” he said.
He also thanked the Zolmans for putting on the event and for all the hard work they do for the City of Garrett.
“I see nothing but good things for the future of Garrett’s Heritage Days,” Diederich added.
The Golden Railroader is the top award with nominees accepted for individuals or organizations.
The inaugural event celebrated the achievement of community members on the first night of Heritage Days. Nominations were sought from the community in 12 categories that were then pared to two candidates in each division. The winners were determined by a penny-per-vote during the month of June.
Other winners include:
• Police Officer of the Year: Amanda Thomas;
• Firefighter of the Year: Chief Chad Werkheiser;
• Military Service Member of the Year: Jake Shultz;
• Community Member of the Year: Alyssa Leach
• Medical Professional of the Year: Angie Collins;
• Student of the Year: Garrett High School senior Lydia Owen;
• Educator of the Year: J.E. Ober Elementary instructor Holly Wright;
• Athlete of the Year: 2022 graduate Nataley Armstrong;
• Coach of the Year: Garrett varsity girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot;
• Business of the Year: Northside Body Shop; and
• Home of the Year: Tim and Joni Rowlett, 305 S. Randolph St.
Each honoree was presented with a Golden Railroader trophy. Northside Body Shop sponsored the event.
