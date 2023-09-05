Arrested in DeKalb County
Jonathan D. Leff, 45, of the 11000 block of Old Oak Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Aug. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 11:01 pm
Arrested in DeKalb County
Jonathan D. Leff, 45, of the 11000 block of Old Oak Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Aug. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua K. Chaffins, 38, of Gwinn, Michigan, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Aug. 26 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dylan J. Gray, 23, of the 3900 block of Hollopeter Road, Huntertown, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Aug. 27 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle while never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Angela Flowers, 33, of the 400 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, both Level 6 felonies; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Bryce Carteaux, 41, of the 3100 block of Crescent Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of terms of bond (possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Roger Boese, 65, of the 16900 block of Antwerp Road, Harlan, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance, both Level 6 felonies).
Ronald Miller, 47, of the 700 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Aug. 28 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony.
Brian Gromaski, 44, of the 1100 block of College Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Aug. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor).
Eric Meade, 51, of the 1100 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 29 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Flauding, 34, of the 6600 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Aug. 30 by Butler Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.