WOODBURN — Garrett’s girls basketball team opened the 2022-2023 season with a 37-36 loss to host Woodlan Thursday.
It was the first game of the season for the Railroaders and second for Woodlan (2-0).
The Railroaders entered the game tied for seventh in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association 3A preseason poll and Woodlan was 16th.
The Warriors led 9-8 after a quarter, 16-13 at halftime and 28-19 after three quarters. Garrett outscored Woodlan 17-9 in the fourth.
Senior Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 24 points, making 4-of-5 three-point attempts. She was 10-of-15 from the field for the game.
Junior Kelsey Bergman picked up five points. Sophomore Delaeni Hixson picked up three. Aida Haynes and Brooklyn Jacobs had two points each.
Bergman grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. Kelham had seven and senior Maddy Schenkel picked up five five. Jacobs and Schenkel had two assists each. Kelham blocked four shots.
As a team, Garrett was 4-of-11 at the free throw line while Woodlan was 8-of-20.
Senior Avah Smith paced Woodlan with 15 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Brooke Kneubuhler added nine.
Taylor Kneubuhler had five points to go with seven rebounds. Addy Goheen had four points, and Gabi Klopfenstein and Brianna Roney had one free throw each.
The Railroaders are next in action Saturday with a non-conference home game against Northridge.
