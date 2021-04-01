GARRETT — Any spring sports coach will tell you it’s just great to be able to take the field.
First-year Garrett softball coach Julie DePew is no different.
After what was supposed to be her first year in 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Garrett mentor can’t wait for the season to begin.
The Railroaders will take the field the first time today, April 6, at East Noble. Their first home game is Friday against Bellmont. Both games start at 5 p.m.
While DePew has coached varsity softball at other schools, nothing can beat leading your alma mater.
“This whole program means a lot to me. I graduated from here, and my senior year (1987) was the first season for Garrett High School softball,” she said. “It means a lot. I’m real big on the pride and tradition, and I want to instill that into the kids.”
That first Railroader team, coached by the late Denny Feagler, set the tone for the program, with a 13-5 record. Garrett’s softball field is named in Feagler’s honor. Under Feagler’s leadership, the softball program was a powerhouse, winning sectional and regional titles in 1991 and 1993 and a sectional championship in 1994.
In all, the Railroaders have nine sectional titles and three regional championships, the last both coming in 2010.
The 2021 roster features four seniors: Sheri Boucher, Sarah Cooper, Hallie McCoy and Heather Shidler, plus 11 juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.
Getting her players to work together and trust each other will pay dividends moving forward, the new coach said.
“Some of the most important things are the lessons off the field,” DePew said. “These kids need to learn the teamwork. They need to learn to respect each other. They need to learn to cooperate with each other. They need to learn how to build these bonds.
“Sometimes, with all the devices these kids have, they lack in some of the face-to-face interaction,” she added. “That’s one of my objectives out here, that we have as much face-to-face interaction. The phones are down, the devices are down, and we’re talking to each other and building those relationships with each other and just trying to grow as a group.”
DePew has been part of teams that maybe on paper weren’t as talented as others, but because they had those relationships and the trust, they were able to accomplish great things as a collective.
“The kids are excited, they’re very enthusiastic,” she said. “Last year was supposed to be my first year as head coach, so that was really a disappointment.
“I’ve had a whole year to think about it and get even more amped up about getting out here and coaching.”
Good softball teams are solid in the pitching circle.
McCoy is Garrett’s most experienced pitcher. She has signed to play softball at Glen Oaks Community College after graduation.
Junior Kaitlyn Bergman and junior move-in Marissa Green are also expected to see varsity pitching action.
McCoy also plays third, while Bergman could play shortstop or one of the outfield positions.
Either Shidler or junior Halle Hathaway will play first base. Sophomore transfer Chelsie Sowles — one of several move-ins on the squad — will play second base.
Another move-in, sophomore Chloe Trausch and freshman Kyana Martinez could play third when McCoy pitches.
DePew likes that after McCoy, Bergman and Green, she has five more pitchers at the reserve level who are ready to contribute.
The Railroaders will have a completely new outfield group.
In addition to Bergman, freshmen Ayla Arambula, Mackenzie Smith, sophomore Emily Boger and juniors Mia Gullett and Kendall Wardecki may also see time in the outfield.
Behind the plate is where Garrett lacks varsity experience.
Boucher is the leading candidate to catch, with juniors Emily Caywood-Fralick and Emma Welbaum in backup roles.
DePew believes this team can take steps to turning around its 8-15 record in 2019, and wants to be in the thick of the Northeast Corner Conference race.
“We’re trying to be realistic,” she said. “Central Noble should be pretty good and Angola’s always tough. We’d like to be sitting in the top three, and if we can come out better than that, we’ll be happy with that.”
