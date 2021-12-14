GARRETT — The No. 4 girls basketball team in Class 3A takes pride in its defense.
Garrett held No. 6 Norwell to 11 field goals — only seven over the last three quarters — and rolled to a 55-34 win in a top 10 showdown Saturday night.
“If you think how good we are as basketball players, to know they care that much on the defensive end, it tells you why this is a special group,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “It’s not about wins, and who, this, that, it’s how hard they play on the defensive end.
“(Norwell is) a hard team to defend obviously. Not many teams over the years have been able to do it,” he said. “We have a special defense we play against them and a special way we play our man-to-man, and these kids just executed perfectly.”
Six-foot-one post player Morgan Ostrowski had a huge night for the Railroaders with 23 points and 10 rebounds. She was 7-of-8 from two-point range and also buried two three-pointers, both momentum-boosters in the seventh straight win for the Railroaders (9-1).
“She’s getting looks to be an Indiana All-Star. She played like one tonight,” Lapadot said. “She played like one against Angola. When you’re a center on this team with five college basketball players, you don’t get the ball as much as you would on a lot of teams.
“In our two biggest games, she has stepped up and been completely dominant on both ends. I’m proud of the way our kids found her. We shared the ball against a quality opponent.”
Bailey Kelham added three threes and scored 16 for Garrett. Nataley Armstrong had seven points and eight assists, and Taylor Gerke had five to go with six points and seven rebounds.
The Knights (8-3), coming off a decisive loss in a Northeast 8 Conference game at unbeaten Columbia City the night before, got 12 points and eight rebounds from their center, 6-foot-1 Skyla Tomasek.
Ostrowski achieved her totals in spite of being hit with two fouls in the first quarter. She went in and out of the game several times in the second quarter, with senior Abby Weaver wearing a path from the bench to the scorer’s table and back again.
“Abby Weaver was huge in the first half by spelling Morgan and giving her as much time out of the game as we could, and that saved her for most of the second half,” Lapadot said.
Mackinzie Toliver hit a three for Norwell near the end of the first quarter, cutting Garrett’s lead to 13-11, but Kelham answered with a three for a 16-11 lead at the first stop. The Big Train then had leads of 20-11 and 25-15, on a three by Armstrong, on the way to a 27-18 halftime advantage.
The Railroaders spread it out farther in the third, with Kelham scoring on a drive and hitting another three, and Armstrong going coast-to-coast on a rebound and twice setting up Ostrowski for scores as Garrett led 41-27 after three.
Norwell won the junior varsity game 44-12. Brooklyn Jacobs had six points and Kelsey Bergman four for the Railroaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.