GARRETT — The Garrett Middle School CyberPatriot team closed out its season in the national semi-finals held on Jan. 21. The official results were released Thursday that put the Locomotives 22nd out of 260 middle school teams nationally.
GMS earned a berth in the CyberPatriot national semi-finals after winning its first ever state championship.
CyberPatriot, now in its 14th season, is the world’s largest cyber security competition, comprising over 5,200 high school and middle school teams, sponsored by the Air Force Association and Northrop Grumman. Over 850 middle school and nearly 3,000 high school teams took part this season.
At the center of CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, which puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly hired IT professionals tasked with managing the network of a small company. Through a series of online competition rounds, teams are given a set of virtual operating systems and are tasked with finding and fixing cybersecurity vulnerabilities while maintaining critical services.
“I could not be more proud of this group,” coach Bill Thomas said. “The students and team mentors worked well together this season and performed at their best in the semi-finals against some of the toughest images in the history of the competition.”
Garrett Middle School is represented by eighth graders Logan Colgan and Sydney Suelzer. They combined to post the 21st best score in the nation during the state round earlier this season.
“I really look forward to seeing how Logan and Sydney join our high school program next season,” Thomas said. “They are so talented and have great problem solving skills.”
Thomas is in his seventh season working with the Garrett CyberPatriot programs. He was joined this season by team mentors Logan Brewer and Nicholas Yoder.
“Logan and Nick deserve a lot of credit for the success of our program this season,” Thomas said. “They worked hard to help Logan and Sydney improve throughout the season. There is no doubt that our group is better because of our team mentors.”
Both the Garrett middle and high school teams are sponsored by Chapter 143 of the Air Force Association. The Fort Wayne Chapter of the AFA pays for registration fees while also providing food and drink for each competition as part of its goal to promote STEM education opportunities in northeast Indiana.
