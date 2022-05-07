AUBURN — Nearly 150 people gathered at Kruse Plaza Thursday for the 31st annual DeKalb County Day of Prayer rally.
Director Erma Casselman, who has led the event for 24 of those years, shared the theme for the event found in Colossians 2:6-7 to “Exalt the Lord, who has established us,” and the need for prayer in our lives.
“Prayers have to start in our homes, and spread as light wherever we go, spreading His love and respect for each other, according to His will. Let’s keep the light of Jesus in our eyes, that all may see Him through us,” Casselman said.
Ashley Oliver, executive director of the DeKalb Pregnancy Center in Auburn, shared the agency’s mission of providing nurse-administered pregnancy tests and first trimester ultrasounds, support, education and material assistance to parents of the unborn and newly born — all free of charge.
Every day, teens, women dealing with abusive relationships, some homeless, mothers with addictions walk through the doors at their site, she said.
“We also have women that come in who are beyond excited to be pregnant — and then we have the difficult task of letting them know their pregnancy is not viable,” Oliver said of the many real stories at their site.
“First, we listen and they tell us what they need and then we tell them the ways we can help them,” Oliver said. Those include education to prepare them as parents, and to give birth, show them their baby through ultrasounds “to see the miracle they have within them,” and also tell them about supplies the center can help with to help alleviate financial worries.
Some think they couldn’t handle the situation to be a single mother dealing with everything else they’ve got going on. Some are determined, some are excited and some leave heartbroken if the prognosis is not good.
“Those are not our most favorite days,” she said, “but no matter what, we talk to the women and let them know we will be there for them — and to make a plan whether it’s a birth plan, a parenting plan, an adoption plan — whatever choice they make we are going to be there with them.
“Even though we don’t refer for an abortion, if that’s what they choose, then we make a plan to keep in contact with them after the fact to be there for them and let them know God is still there for them. We do that with everyone.
“We just try to introduce them to God. Sometimes, it’s a slow introduction. Sometimes, it doesn’t have to be slow because they already know Him. Then, it’s just a reminder to have them turn to God — and to turn to Him in prayer,” Oliver added.
“We pray every day at the center. We pray before the day begins for God to fill us with His words and for us to be His hands and feet at the center.”
She shared the Apostle Paul’s prayer to the Colossians on how to pray and asked the audience to pray for the center, its staff and those in need who cross through their doors.
Attendees were asked to bring needed baby supplies to help the center, such as diapers, baby wipes, formula, clothes from birth to 3T, swaddlers, etc.
The evening was filled with special music and the singing of the national anthem by the Lakewood Park Christian School choir led by Leslie Talarico.
Local pastors and chaplains lifted prayers for our nation, government leaders on levels, the media, military and first responders and their families.
Lakewood Park Schools Superintendent Dr. Bob Burris honored teachers, administrators and school board members, and those who drive the buses and clean the buildings, especially during the trying times during past two years of COVID.
The event was held in conjunction with the 71st National Day of Prayer.
