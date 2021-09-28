Sandra Johnson
COLUMBIA CITY — Sandra “Sandy” E. Johnson, age 83, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 3 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her residence.
Born on June 27, 1938, in DeKalb County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Basil and Vera (Hills) Bickel.
Sandy grew up in Garrett, Indiana, attended local schools and graduated from Garrett High School with the Class of 1956.
On Aug. 24, 1957, Sandy married Duane Johnson in Garrett, Indiana. They moved from Indiana to California, before moving to Texas in 1965.
She attended College of the Mainland in Texas City, Texas. Sandy earned her Certified Property Manager Certificate and worked in Houston until her retirement.
They moved to the Johnson family farm near Columbia City in 2000.
Sandy was a homemaker in addition to working for Bank of the Southwest, managed several bank-owned properties, and also helped establish a Unitarian Universalist Church in Clear Lake City, Texas.
Sandy loved music, quilting, gardening, stained glass work, and was also an artist.
Sandy attended Lake Chapel United Methodist Church in Allen County, Indiana, where she served as pianist.
She was a member of Master Gardeners of Whitley County and Houston Horizon Chorus in Texas.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Duane Johnson, of Columbia City; daughters, Denise (Mark) Gilliland, of Columbia City, Kathie Johnson Daily, of Lafayette and Pam (Rev. Steve) Bahrt, of North Manchester; grandchildren, Matt Daily, Erin Bahrt, Garrett Daily, Wesley Gilliland, Lindsey Bahrt, Weaver Gilliland and Jason (Cassie) Bahrt; great-grandchildren, Janelle, Matthias and Zara; and sister, Sheila Meyer of Clarksville, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Barbara Brown, Marcia Shellenbarger, Basil Bickel, Bob Bickel and Dick Bickel.
A memorial service for Sandy will be held at noon, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with memorial calling from 10 a.m. to noon.
Burial at a later date will be at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sandy may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
