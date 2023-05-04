GARRETT — Spring is in the air and Garrett is preparing for warm weather activities.
Streets will be under construction beginning this week, weather permitting, through a Community Crossing matching grant, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Resurfacing will be focused on Houston and Hamsher streets, including several Americans with Disabilities Act corners and crack filling.
The city pool has been filled for the season, with the first required water test scheduled this week. Signs and solar lights have been installed in the pocket park on South Randolph Street and benches, bike racks and expression swings have been reinstalled in the downtown area and city parks, Mossberger told the Board of Works Tuesday morning.
The board approved a quote with Webb Concrete, the only bidder, for this year’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. Four applications were received and approved later in the day. This is the third year Webb Concrete is the contractor for the project.
City Planner Milton Otero thanked water and wastewater department superintendents Pat Kleeman and Marcy Coe for finding storm sewer maps for the city. Otero will soon provide those to the DeKalb County Surveyor’s office in response to flooding issues with the Fred Groscup South drain in Woodview.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 141 calls for service between April 17-30. Police issued 12 traffic warnings, four city ordinance calls and one traffic ticket. During the period, one each property damage and personal injury accidents were also recorded.
His report showed five arrests, four for alcohol and one miscellaneous arrest. Officer made 97 business checks during the period.
Following updates by Kline and Captain Craig Pepple, the board approved a quote of $50,996 from Seely Office Solutions for office furniture for the police/fire department remodel project. Additional cabinetry in the chief’s office and a flooring upgrade amounting to $6,728. A previously approved quote of $113,000 and extras amounting to $6,322 brings the total cost at approximately $170,000, well under the total allocation of $200,000 for the project, with drop line costs still to be determined.
Officers said a traffic study is underway along South Cowen Street south of Fourth Avenue to possibly add more stop signs near Feick Park and the pool. The speed limit along Cowen Street is 20 mph.
Also approved was a $69,091 change order by API for work along C.R. 15 north of S.R. 8. The additional cost is due to soil quality that needs additional base work not identified earlier in the project. The City of Garrett is responsible for $37,336 of the cost, with Walmart to pay the remaining $30,855.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members his crews are completing the last section of pole replacement on South Randolph Street between Second and Fifth avenues this week. He also wants to educate the public that by city ordinance, the poles are not to serve as public billboards where people have attached notices with staples and tacks in the new poles in the past two weeks.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 49 code violations between April 18 to May 1. Many of those were for junk, rubbish and harborage of vermin. She reported 32 certified letters were sent, seven abates complied, and 214 notices served so far this year.
Smurr said an anonymous message on the city website complained about a chicken coop on Maple Lane in Woodview Estates the writer described as “hideous looking” and noisy with crowing. Smurr said the property on which the offending coops lie is in the county and does not adhere to city ordinances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.