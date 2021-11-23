Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357

GARRETT — Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these upcoming events:

A nacho dinner will be served from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday while food lasts. Julia James will provide musical entertainment from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

This event is open to the public

Garrett American Legion Post 178

GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:

An all-you-can-eat fish dinner will be served Friday. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment.

The auxiliary will serve a baked steak dinner Friday, Dec. 3. Little Rock Express will provide musical entertainment.

