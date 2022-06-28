GARRETT — Garrett’s Heritage Days Festival returns Sunday and Monday.
Events will take place in the downtown area or in Eastside Park on East Houston Street, across from Garrett High School.
Pageant rehearsals are at 10 a.m. and the Golden Railroader award rehearsal is at noon Sunday.
The band Crossfire will perform a free concert at 5 p.m. on the outdoor stage in the park.
A parade opens festivities at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Golden Railroader awards will be announced at 7 p.m. Mason Dixon Line will perform from 8-11 p.m.
Several events are on the schedule for Monday.
The Garrett Rotary Club will serve a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. for a donation. A barbecue cook-off will take place from 7 a.m. until noon, with judging at noon. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m., with an auction to follow. The cook-off is sponsored by the Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center, Bralin Laser, Cedar Creek Meats and Mr. Meats.
The 15th annual free cruise-in car show, sponsored by Rollin Heritage, runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car show awards will be announced at 2 p.m.
A 5K run, two-mile walk will start at 8:30 a.m. This event is sponsored by Garrett State Bank. The race stages at the north side of the park on Keyser Street and finishes at the same place.
The city swim meet, sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, begins at 10 a.m. Monday in the Garrett Community Pool in Feick Park.
Chalk walk judging will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of J.E. Ober Elementary School on East Houston Street. This event is sponsored by the Garrett Museum of Art. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
The Auburn Community Band performing at noon on the main stage.
Hoosier Barber will sponsor a battle of the beards contest at 11 a.m. Knights of Columbus will serve barbecue chicken at 11:30 a.m.
The punt, pass and kick football competition takes place at noon on the practice football field at Garrett Middle School.
Judging of baking contest entries will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the park pavilion. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
The talent show, sponsored by Garrett State Bank and the Garrett High School show choir, will take place at 1 p.m. on the main stage.
A free basketball shootout, sponsored by the Garrett Police Department, will take place at 1 p.m., with a money scramble, sponsored by the Garrett Eagles, at 2 p.m. A free water fun event, sponsored by the Garrett Fire Department, is at 2 p.m.
Miss and Master winners will be crowned at 5 p.m. The Miss Junior, Miss Junior Teen and Teen pageants will take place from 6-8 p.m. Karaoke, sponsored by R&B Sound, begins at 8 p.m.
The festival draws to a close with a fireworks display at 10 p.m., sponsored by the Garrett Rotary Club.
