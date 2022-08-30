WATERLOO — DeKalb had a big flurry late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to separate itself from Garrett Friday night and go on to a 42-20 non-conference win on the new artificial turf at Cecil E. Young Field.
After the teams played to a 14-all tie through one quarter and at halftime, the Barons outscored the Railroaders 28-6 in the final 24 minutes of play.
With sophomore Calder Hefty starting at quarterback in place of Aaden Lytle, the Railroaders shook off Barons scoring on the opening drive of the game and stayed in the fight deep into the third quarter. Hefty threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Smith with a little over two minutes before halftime, then Robert Koskie ran to the left corner for two points to tie the game at 14.
Garrett (0-2) scored on the opening drive of the second half to take a 20-14 lead on Koskie’s 17-yard touchdown run, but the Barons blocked the extra-point kick.
DeKalb (1-1) answered on the ensuing drive. Freshman Xavier Bell went out and up to beat a Railroader defensive back over the top for a 27-yard touchdown pass from Tegan Irk with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the game. Carter Neumann kicked his third of six extra points to put the Barons up 21-20.
DeKalb got a stop on Garrett’s ensuing possession, then marched 62 yards on 11 plays to score again. Caiden Hinkle scored from a yard out, and the Neumann PAT made it 28-20 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
Then the Railroaders fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return. DeKalb’s Tucker Haupert recovered to end the quarter.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Irk threw right to junior Blayde King, who turned a corner between the sideline and a Garrett defender to score a touchdown. The Barons led 35-20.
Irk had four touchdown passes and Hinkle had two touchdown runs for DeKalb, who open Northeast 8 Conference play at home against New Haven this coming Friday.
Hefty, a sophomore, completed 9-of-19 passes to six different receivers, for 123 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. Smith caught two of those passes for 38 yards and one score. Levi Chaney also had one TD reception, catching two passes for 13 yards. Cody Bickley caught two passes for 28 yards.
Koskie carried 24 times for 104 yards and one score. He also ran a two-point conversion.
Garrett travels to Churubusco on Friday.
