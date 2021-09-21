Robert Wright

GARRETT — Robert Lee “Bob” Wright, 81, of Garrett, died Sept. 11, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Derek Benson

AUBURN — Derek Ronald Benson, 73, of Auburn, died Sept. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Susan Kelley

AUBURN — Susan K. Kelley, 76, of Auburn, died Sept. 15, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Helen Whitman

AUBURN — Helen Whitman, 101, of Auburn, died Sept. 8, 2021.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Al Wleklinski

AUBURN — Al Wleklinski, 68, of Auburn, died Sept. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Jack Hoffer

BLUFFTON — Jack W. Hoffer, 76, of Bluffton and born in Butler, died Sept. 14, 2021.

Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, Bluffton, handled arrangements.

Glen Myers

ST. JOE — Glen Lavon Myers, 75, of St. Joe, died Sept. 13, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lori David

WATERLOO — Lori Elizabeth David, 56, of Waterloo, died Sept. 14, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Sue Flaugh

ASHLEY — Sue A. Flaugh, 79, of Ashley, died Sept. 13, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Chase Sell

ASHLEY — Chase Lee Sell, 2, of Ashley, died Sept. 10, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

G. LeRoy Johnson

HUDSON — G. LeRoy Johnson, 91, of Hudson, died Sept. 12, 2021.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Judith Evans

GRABILL — Judith K. (Roberts) Evans, 80, of Grabill, died Sept. 13, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Kay Bailey

SPARTA, Tenn. — Kay (Helmer) Bailey, 67, of Sparta, Tennessee and formerly of Kendallville, died Sept. 14, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Roger Howard

KENDALLVILLE — Roger Howard, 70, of Kendallville, died Sept. 10, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Mary Phillips

KENDALLVILLE — Mary Jane Phillips, 69, of Kendallville, died Sept. 13, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sherry Shepherd

KENDALLVILLE — Sherry E. Shepherd, 65, of Kendallville, died Sept. 13, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Richard Folk

POWHATAN, Va. — Richard Ross Fulk, 85, of Powhatan, Virginia and formerly of Rome City, died Sept. 8, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

James Sizemore

ROME CITY — James Bradley “Brad” Sizemore, 58, of Rome City, died Sept. 10, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

