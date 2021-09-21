Robert Wright
GARRETT — Robert Lee “Bob” Wright, 81, of Garrett, died Sept. 11, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Derek Benson
AUBURN — Derek Ronald Benson, 73, of Auburn, died Sept. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Susan Kelley
AUBURN — Susan K. Kelley, 76, of Auburn, died Sept. 15, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Helen Whitman
AUBURN — Helen Whitman, 101, of Auburn, died Sept. 8, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Al Wleklinski
AUBURN — Al Wleklinski, 68, of Auburn, died Sept. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jack Hoffer
BLUFFTON — Jack W. Hoffer, 76, of Bluffton and born in Butler, died Sept. 14, 2021.
Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, Bluffton, handled arrangements.
Glen Myers
ST. JOE — Glen Lavon Myers, 75, of St. Joe, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lori David
WATERLOO — Lori Elizabeth David, 56, of Waterloo, died Sept. 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Sue Flaugh
ASHLEY — Sue A. Flaugh, 79, of Ashley, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Chase Sell
ASHLEY — Chase Lee Sell, 2, of Ashley, died Sept. 10, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
G. LeRoy Johnson
HUDSON — G. LeRoy Johnson, 91, of Hudson, died Sept. 12, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Judith Evans
GRABILL — Judith K. (Roberts) Evans, 80, of Grabill, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Kay Bailey
SPARTA, Tenn. — Kay (Helmer) Bailey, 67, of Sparta, Tennessee and formerly of Kendallville, died Sept. 14, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Roger Howard
KENDALLVILLE — Roger Howard, 70, of Kendallville, died Sept. 10, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Mary Phillips
KENDALLVILLE — Mary Jane Phillips, 69, of Kendallville, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sherry Shepherd
KENDALLVILLE — Sherry E. Shepherd, 65, of Kendallville, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Richard Folk
POWHATAN, Va. — Richard Ross Fulk, 85, of Powhatan, Virginia and formerly of Rome City, died Sept. 8, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Sizemore
ROME CITY — James Bradley “Brad” Sizemore, 58, of Rome City, died Sept. 10, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
