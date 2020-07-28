GARRETT — City of Garrett leaders have reached a solution to move some infrastructure near school property.
At their July 21 meeting, the Garrett Board of Works approved an interlocal cooperation agreement between the city and Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools to relocate and install electrical infrastructure at the Brennan Estates subdivision on South Second Street.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board was expected to consider the agreement at last night’s meeting. A complete school board story will appear in next week’s edition.
The agreement stipulates the city pay to move a utility pole that blocks the Brennan Estates entrance about 36 feet north, and to bore a line under the street. The school will pay back the city when equity becomes available from lot sales within three years. Plans are to build one home per year.
Electrical service had been above ground, but needed to be bored underground due to its proximity to the school complex. Work has since been done to bury the lines.
The $20,000 cost is for the city’s work. The 6-acre parcel was gifted to the Garrett High School building trades program in 2015. It has since been divided into nine lots, with plans for infrastructure to be completed this month and start construction of the first home in August.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 171 total calls between July 7-20.
Garrett officers issued 88 traffic warnings, 43 traffic tickets and investigated two property damage accidents. Officers recorded 39 arrests: 23 for drugs, 11 for traffic, two each on warrants and miscellaneous arrests, and one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated arrest. Police also made 110 security checks.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 37 violations during the same period.
Smurr said there were 11 for high grass and weeds, 10 more for high grass and weeds and rubbish, five for rubbish, and three more for the same plus harborage of vermin.
There were 28 certified letters sent, 20 code violations complied, eight abates forwarded to City Hall, five other contacts made and two apiece for second offense properties and abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance and for the street department to mow and clean up.
Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported work on potholes, streets and alleys. He added that tree trimming and mosquito spraying continue, and that the street sweeper is out daily.
Mossberger said downtown trees will be trimmed in the coming week. A concrete contractor will be repairing the deep end of the community pool where the ledge meets the slope. About 90 percent of the painting has been completed at the pool, he added. Summer help continues to paint curbs around town.
Mossberger said he signed paperwork to permit a local Boy Scout to move forward with his Eagle Scout project to widen and clear paths and add mulch at the Jordan Wetlands site on the southwest side of town, pending approval by the Boy Scout Council.
API Construction is nearly done installing Americans with Disabilities Act corners through the 2019-2 and 2020-1 Community Crossings grants.
Milling will begin soon on all streets to be repaired, with a plan to begin paving around the school campus the first two weeks of August. City Engineer Aaron Ott said people will be able to travel the milled streets, with the work to continue through the fall.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported three-phase work has been completed at Momentive Performance Material in preparation for a proposed 31,500 square-foot addition.
VanDerbosch was given permission to contact vendors to provide specifications to purchase a new derrick truck. The purchase was included in the department’s second-quarter capital improvement budget, he added.
The installation of fiber optic cable is now six weeks behind schedule due to the contractor’s inability to complete the work due to COVID-19, VanDerbosch said.
Wastewater Utility Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported 70,000 gallons of sludge was transported to the Auburn plant last week. He was given the go-ahead to seek quotes for a new Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck for the department. The purchase was part of last year’s capital improvement plan, Schlosser said.
City Planner Milton Otero reported six applications had been approved to date for the 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. Projects are scheduled to get started soon.
Otero told the board he and the city attorney will present the city’s case in seeking a judicial order asking the court to enforce an order which may result in the demolition of an East Quincy Street residential property and impose fines.
Last August, Garrett’s Unsafe Building Committee found siblings Terry L. Freeman and Lori A. Freeman, co-owners of the home, had not made sufficient improvements to improve the property to avoid a possible order of demolition.
