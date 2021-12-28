FORT WAYNE — Kail Baughman has a chance to help the Ivy Tech baseball program in different ways.
That’s why the Titans are happy he has committed to play baseball there the next two seasons.
“It’s very rare to find a guy that can be a two-way player in college,” Ivy Tech coach Connor Wilkins said. “That’s what appealed to us about Kail.
“He’s a guy that’s just as good on the mound as he is out on the field — a lot of speed, a lot of power, a lot of raw ability. After a couple years of fine-tuned development with our staff, he could be a Division I player.”
Baughman said he plans to study business for now, but said that could change.
“It feels great. I’m really excited,” Baughman said. “I like the coaches and what they have going on there. I can’t wait to get started.
“I hope I can grow as a person. I want to get to know my teammates and get to know the college better.”
Baughman’s goal is to move on to a four-year school to continue his baseball career after finishing at Ivy Tech.
He had a friend who played there. “He said it’s a great route and great exposure,” Baughman said.
Baughman had a solid junior season at Garrett last spring. He hit .228 with six doubles and 20 runs batted in.
On the mound, he was 2-2 with a 3.66 earned run average in 12 appearances. He struck out 51 and walked 25 in 36 1/3 innings.
