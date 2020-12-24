GARRETT — Local and county police officers have a new roadside tool to combat drug-impaired driving through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
The Garrett Police Department is among 52 Indiana law enforcement agencies to receive the SoToxa Mobile Test System, a handheld analyzer that uses an oral fluid swab to detect the presence of six kinds of drugs: cocaine, methamphetamine, opiates, cannabis (THC), amphetamine and benzodiazepines.
The units cost $4,500 each, are reusable and were paid for with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds. In total, the ICJI is distributing 66 devices to 52 departments around the state. Other northeast Indiana departments receiving a device include Angola, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart city and county agencies.
Although issued to the Garrett Police Department, the device will also be available to all DeKalb County law enforcement agencies, according to Garrett Patrol Sgt. Kevin Kyle, who has been trained to use the instrument. Officers will begin using the device this month, in response to the emergence of drugged driving taking place in the state and nationwide.
The ICJI distributed the devices based on need for counties working to detect impaired drivers, Kyle said.
“I think they looked at the number of crashes with impaired drivers and injuries, looking to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries, and ultimately take impaired drivers off the roadway,” he added.
In Indiana, driving impaired, whether it’s due to drugs, alcohol or both, is illegal.
“For decades, officers have been using handheld devices such as portable breathalyzers in the field, but this is the first time they’ll be able to test for the presence of drugs,” said ICJI executive director Devon McDonald. “This technology is a game-changer for road safety and Indiana law enforcement.”
Kyle currently instructs standardized field sobriety testing and also has additional roadside impairment detection training, making him the only officer in the county eligible to be a trainer for the device. He will be tasked to instruct any officer in the county who wants to be able to use the device, numbering dozens of potential trainees.
“It’s very easy for law enforcement officers to use, and for the person being tested to swab the inside their mouths,” Kyle said.
To use SoToxa, the officer must have both a reason to stop a motorist — whether it’s for driving erratically, speeding or another infraction — and suspect impairment. During the traffic stop, officers will first use standard detection techniques such as field sobriety tests, portable breathalyzers and suspect interviews to evaluate the driver. SoToxa would not replace those techniques, but would instead function as an additional roadside tool officers could use.
If alcohol is not found to be a factor but impairment still is suspected, the officer can ask the driver to take the SoToxa test. This is done by the motorist collecting an oral fluid sample using a swab, which is then inserted into the handheld analyzer. Results are available on the roadside within five minutes and indicate positive or negative for each of the six drug categories, Kyle said.
Much like a portable breathalyzer, the SoToxa test can be refused, and the results cannot be used as evidence in court to determine if the driver was impaired. The purpose of the test is to further establish probable cause, which can be used by the officer to make an arrest, administer a certified breath test, take the suspect for medical treatment or apply for a warrant to administer a blood draw.
The cost to run the test is $25, with the swabs costing about $3 apiece. Kyle and a handful of Garrett officers have been going over the process to become acquainted how to properly administer the mouth swab, but not doing the full test to keep the costs down during training.
With the holiday season at hand, the device is already a timely tool for the officers.
“People shouldn’t be using drugs at all, and definitely people shouldn’t be using drugs and then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, because that’s endangering everybody else on the roadway,” Kyle said. People who take medications improperly and mix them with alcohol can also end up impaired.
“We rely on citizens out there calling in and reporting impaired drivers when they see them,” Kyle said. “They are our eyes and ears, and there’s a lot more people out on the roadways. Everybody wants to get to their destination safe.”
Kyle will be compiling monthly statistics to show the usage out on the street and show the ICJI they are getting their money’s worth.
“We are very thankful the Indiana Criminal Justice agency could provide this tool to us to use at no cost to our agency. We are thankful to have this here and to be able to hopefully get additional impaired drivers off the roadway,” he added.
According to a 2018 Governors Highway Safety Association report, 44% of fatally injured drivers with known results tested positive for drugs in 2016, up from 28% a decade ago. Of those drivers, 38% tested positive for some form of marijuana, 16% tested positive for opioids and 4% tested positive for both marijuana and opioids.
“SoToxa is not a substitute for officer training or experience,” said ICJI traffic safety director Rob Duckworth. “It’s an additional resource they can use to remove drugged and dangerous drivers from using the road. Undoubtedly, this technology will save lives.”
Duckworth said that while departments can purchase SoToxa directly at any time, Indiana is one of the first states in the nation, along with Michigan, to have distributed the devices statewide. He added that data collected through the program will be useful in evaluating expansion of the program in 2021.
