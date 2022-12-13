Ronald Mortorff

PLEASANT LAKE —Ronald W. Mortorff, 90, of Pleasant Lake and born in Garrett, died Dec. 2, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Leslie Fisher

AUBURN — Leslie M. (Baker) Fisher, 79, of Auburn, died Dec. 3, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dale Hummer

AUBURN — Dale Ernest Hummer, 79, of Auburn, died Dec. 7, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Mary Hursh

AUBURN — Mary Kay Hursh, 77, of Auburn, died Dec. 5, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

John Platt

HOUSTON, Texas — John R. “Johnny” Platt, of Houston, Texas and formerly of Auburn, has passed away.

Leal Funeral Home, Houston is handling arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family through Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, at fellerandclark.com.

Ronald Sutton

AUBURN — Ronald “Dean” Sutton, 92, of Auburn and formerly of Angola, died Dec. 8, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Sherry Hefty

HAMILTON — Sherry Lynn Hefty, 56, of Hamilton, died Dec. 5, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Randy Shire

HUDSON — Randy Joe Shire, 62, of Hudson, died Dec. 7, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Simons

PLEASANT LAKE — Thomas L. Simons, 87, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 4, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Mary Fore

SPENCERVILLE — Mary Catherine Fore, 89, died Dec. 5, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Kathy Hilligoss

KENDALLVILLE — Kathryn Gae Hilligoss, 78, of Kendallville, died Dec. 7, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Marsha Prumm

KENDALLVILLE — Marsha Cox Prumm, 72, of Kendallville, died Dec. 4, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

