Ronald Mortorff
PLEASANT LAKE —Ronald W. Mortorff, 90, of Pleasant Lake and born in Garrett, died Dec. 2, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Leslie Fisher
AUBURN — Leslie M. (Baker) Fisher, 79, of Auburn, died Dec. 3, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dale Hummer
AUBURN — Dale Ernest Hummer, 79, of Auburn, died Dec. 7, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Mary Hursh
AUBURN — Mary Kay Hursh, 77, of Auburn, died Dec. 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Platt
HOUSTON, Texas — John R. “Johnny” Platt, of Houston, Texas and formerly of Auburn, has passed away.
Leal Funeral Home, Houston is handling arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family through Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, at fellerandclark.com.
Ronald Sutton
AUBURN — Ronald “Dean” Sutton, 92, of Auburn and formerly of Angola, died Dec. 8, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Sherry Hefty
HAMILTON — Sherry Lynn Hefty, 56, of Hamilton, died Dec. 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Randy Shire
HUDSON — Randy Joe Shire, 62, of Hudson, died Dec. 7, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Simons
PLEASANT LAKE — Thomas L. Simons, 87, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 4, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Mary Fore
SPENCERVILLE — Mary Catherine Fore, 89, died Dec. 5, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Kathy Hilligoss
KENDALLVILLE — Kathryn Gae Hilligoss, 78, of Kendallville, died Dec. 7, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Marsha Prumm
KENDALLVILLE — Marsha Cox Prumm, 72, of Kendallville, died Dec. 4, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.