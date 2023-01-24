Varsity Girls Basketball
Garrett girls split games
GARRETT — Garrett’s girls basketball team split a pair of games last week.
On Jan. 17, the Railroaders battled to the wire with Class 3A No. 11 Bellmont before losing 41-38. Bellmont improved to 16-4 with the win.
Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 25 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Maddy Schenkel finished with five points, plus four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Kelsey Bergman contributed three points, a rebound, and five blocked shots. Aida Haynes also had three points and had one assist. Brooklyn Jacobs picked up two points and added six rebounds and two steals.
Garrett led 11-5 after a quarter and 21-15 at halftime. Bellmont outscored the hosts 12-8 in the third and 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
Friday, the Railroaders traveled to Ligonier and dealt host West Noble a 55-37 defeat.
Garrett led 19-12 after a quarter and 29-19 at halftime. The Railroaders outscored the Chargers 26-18 in the second half.
Kelham led the way with a double-double: 32 points and 10 rebounds. She added three assists, two steals and blocked three shots.
Schenkel picked up nine points, adding four rebounds, five assists and five steals. Haynes also had nine points to go with three rebounds and five thefts.
Sarah DePew picked up three points and added four boards. Delaeni Hixson scored two points and collected six rebounds.
Garrett is 9-11 in all games.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Garrett boys defeated
EMMA — Garrett’s boys basketball team lost to host Westview 67-44 Saturday.
Westview had four score in double figures, and a fifth come very close to that. Luke Helmuth had 16 points to lead the team. Wiley Minix had three triples in his 15 points. Owen Brill had 11 points, Brady Yoder scored 10, and Jethro Hostetler added nine points.
Drayton Myers had 10 points and Kyle Smith scored eight for the Railroaders.
