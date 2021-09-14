Mr. Railroader contest is Sunday
GARRETT — The Mr. Railroader contest will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Garrett Performing Arts Center.
A list of participants will be announced this week. Admission is $2.
This event serves as the kickoff to homecoming week activities at the school.
