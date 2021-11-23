Today, Nov. 23
Potato joe, fruit, bread stick, milk variety.
Wednesday
Thanksgiving break.
No school.
Thursday
Thanksgiving break.
No school.
Friday
Thanksgiving break.
No school.
Monday, Nov. 29
Cheeseburger, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Cereal, yogurt, vegetable juice, fresh fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Chicken nuggets, broccoli with cheese, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Barbecue pork nachos, cole slaw, fruit, bread stick, milk variety.
Friday, Dec. 3
Corn dog, peas and carrots, fruit, chips, milk variety.
