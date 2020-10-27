Tri Kappa holding annual nut sales
GARRETT — Tri Kappa Sorority in Garrett is holding its annual nut fundraiser for the holidays.
Orders are being taken for pecan halves, chocolate-covered cashews and whole jumbo cashews for $10 per bag. New this year, honey-roasted pecans will also be offered for $10 per bag.
Double-dipped chocolate peanuts and honey-roasted peanuts cost $8 per bag. All are 1-pound bags and can be frozen.
To place an order, contact any Tri Kappa member or call Amy at 226-0232.
Proceeds go back into the Garrett community through Garrett High School scholarships, Garrett High School and Garrett Middle School honor programs and science fair awards at Garrett Middle School, J.E Ober Elementary School and St. Joseph Catholic School, among other programs.
