GARRETT — Following a brief public hearing Tuesday, the Garrett Common Council approved a resolution to appropriate $260,000 from the Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Territory to purchase air tanks for the fire department.
The appropriation was necessary to buy 28 units to replace the department’s current air tanks. They are, or will be, outdated next year after 15 years of use and no longer can be tested, according to Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser. The department had purchased 18-20 tanks, but now requires more due to the expected arrival in 2021 of a new truck that will need two tanks more per truck.
No public comment was made during the hearing.
Councilman Bobby Diederich asked Werkheiser what will be done with the discarded units. Werkheiser responded they no longer can be used for firefighting efforts, as they cannot be tested, but he will look into any recycling program that might be available.
The resolution will be sent to the Department of Local Government Finance for final approval.
In other business Tuesday, Councilman Tom Kleeman asked that a lot in front of the recycling bins on East Quincy Street be paved, especially with winter coming. The gravel surface has potholes and is muddy in wet weather.
Kleeman said he recently witnessed a resident having trouble attempting to recycle and drive out of the area.
“We can do better,” he said.
Diederich agreed with Kleeman’s assessment of the situation.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said he hopes to pave it in the spring.
Fiandt thanked city employees, including fire and police officers, for helping hand out candy and ensure Halloween safety, both on Oct. 29 downtown and on Saturday in residential areas.
The annual Parade of Lights will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, pending any COVID-19 restrictions, Fiandt added.
Plans call for a fireworks display in Garrett on New Year’s Eve, and the ice skating rink at Feick Park will be set up this month with hopes that it can be used more this year. Mild temperatures last winter allowed for skating on only a couple of days.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said the city reached its goal of $10,000 for a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Development Authority to add another mural downtown. Tax-deductible donations will be accepted through Nov. 15, online or at City Hall. More information can be found on the City of Garrett website or Patronicity.com.
