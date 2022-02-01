GARRETT — Garrett Middle School has announced students selected to the honor roll for the second grading term.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Sixth Grade
All As
Kylie Bergman, Emma Coffman, Jacob Hendrickson-Emel, Taylor Gottfried, Kendra Kelham, Corissa Kennedy, Katlyn Kueber, Merek Malcolm, Calix Paynor, Kaylee Smith, Alina Warakai, Chloe Warfield and Nicholas Wooldridge.
As and Bs
Yasmin Alferez, Zayden Astudillo, Abigail Best, Kylie Bogenschutz, Laynee Caldwell, Kylee Carmichael, Cadence Fletcher, Hadley Flotow, Peyton Grindstaff, Jace Hanel, Brady Harrell, Isabelle Hathaway, Wyatt Hefty, Lennon Hoeffel, Aleigha Kidder, Kallie Klenke, Josephine Kosmatka, Wyatt Lash, Jazmin Leighty, Zeke Lomeli, Mia Lopez, Ryan Main, Lexi Mascio, Brooklyn McDonald, Caylor Pontius, Jaley Saralu, Raystlyn Saxer, Maddison Terry, Addison VanBuskirk, Parker Williams, Jarix Wood, Eli Wright and Jaxon York.
Seventh Grade
All As
Javin Bailey, Carter Coffman, Zoie Conley, Kaeuna Dircksen, Rilyn Flotow, Owen Haynes, Dawson Hedges, Dawson Hefty, Baya Holt, Marleigh Johnson, Charlotte Lemen, Kohen Smith, Tyler Thrush, Abbi Werling and Lucie White.
As and Bs
Ty Bickley, Elly Cossairt, Madysin Stevens-DeWitt, Brian Ellis, Kyle Gater, Anna Griffin, Alex Guzman, Audrey Hall, Noah Hess, Savanna McNay, Taylor Miller, Brayden Napier, Shayna Nodine, Brenna Orth, Stella Plohr, Aiden Reed, Danica Reynolds, Quinton Ross, Mikayla Roxas, Rileigh Ruckman, Ethan Smith, Jacob Thrush, Ethan VanBuskirk and Chloe Zuehsow.
Eighth Grade
All As
Gabe Armstrong, Deziree Arnett, Lillian Asfour, Landon Best, Adalyn Custer, Sarah DePew, Bailey Hedges, Lauren Hess, Molly Martin, Connor Morimanno, Tristan Pinkerton, Elizabeth Raymond, Abigail Thomas and Ashlee Vanderbosch.
As and Bs
Bianca Beisheim, Kristlen Carpenter, Ryan Chapman, Corey Childree, Ryleigh Crowl, Annie Decker, Ari Hippensteel, Katelyn Hoover, Aident Hunt, Addison Kinch, Josephine Knepper, Ryan Kochendorfer, Alexis Liechty, Tatum Lockhart, Emma Loeffler, Wyatt Matson, Alexia Moynahan, Carter Overbay, Ramon Sierra, Alex Smith, Sydney Suelzer, Paul Swonger and Troy Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.