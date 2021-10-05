Arrested in
Noble County
Sarah R. Kropp, 27, of the 1900 block of Kingston, Garrett, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Sept. 27 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and on a warrant for which no charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Danny Rhudy, 35, of the 5900 block of S.R. 327, Orland, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Sept. 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Kerstin Mapes, 22, of the 2900 block South, C.R. 475 East, Hamilton, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Sept. 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Desirae Tulley, 18, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Sept. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Bradly Songer, 46, of the 200 block of East High Street, Gaston, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Davy Womack, 41, of the 1700 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Sept. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Jordan, 32, of the 1900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Sept. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Blake Teegardin, 29, of the 200 block of John Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 25 by Butler Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lance Barnhart, 19, of the 2000 block of Thoroughbred Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Sept. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Anthony Lamm, 19, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Sept. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Coleton Brown, 19, of the 1000 block of Greg Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Sept. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Fifer, 19, of the 6300 block of Shell Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Sept. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Rosales, 32, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Sept. 26 by Auburn Police on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Javrin Ramos-Torrez, 35, of the 3300 block of Ashley Lane, Indianapolis, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Thorp, 49, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Sept. 27 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle King, 36, of the 900 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Sept. 27 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Seth Sponhower, 47, of the 600 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 27 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Linden Rodman, 24, of the 1400 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Sept. 28 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jordan Robbins of Auburn was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 28 by Auburn Police on charges of carrying a handing without a license, a Level 5 felony and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Megan Kruekerberg, 36, of the 2100 block of West Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Sept. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Curtis Parker, 44, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jennifer Davidson, 47, of the 7700 block of Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 28 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Ziems, 31, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Sept. 28 by Butler Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Gary Anderson, 35, of the 100 block of West 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4 a.m. Sept. 29 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Spencer Bemis, 32, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Gilbert, 49, of Bryan, Ohio, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
