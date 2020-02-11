GARRETT — Another year has come and gone to become part of history. It’s time to go back through the pages of the Garrett Clipper and highlight the events that made the news in 2019.
This story will focus on events in September and October.
September
Garrett High School’s construction program earned “Earn and Learn” certification from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in the fall, only the second school in Indiana to earn the designation. Garrett school administrators accepted the award from DWD officials in Indianapolis. Chad Sutton is director of Garrett High School’s Career Development Program.
Garrett’s Victoria Ruble won the title of 2020 Miss Auburn Cord Duesenberg in a pageant held at Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto. A 2016 Garrett graduate, Ruble is a senior at Ball State University. As Miss ACD, her duties included attending activities during the annual Labor Day Festival while promoting her platform of Redefining CommUNITY.
The annual Golfing Friends for Garrett High School graduate Gary Shippy event raised $7,500 for Cancer Services at an outing at Lake James Golf Club in Angola.
Members of the undefeated 1969-1970 Railroader football teams reunited at Memorial Field to the cheers of fans during a game with Churubusco.
A “Meet the Candidate” night sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and Young Professionals of DeKalb County was held at the Judy A. Morrill Center where incumbent Democrat Mayor Todd Fiandt and Republican challenger Larry Getts shared their platforms and met with attendees for further conversations and questions.
Garrett basketball fans mourned the loss of their gentle giant, Chuck Bavis, at age 71. A 7-foot center, Bavis led the outstanding Railroader teams of 1964, 1965 and 1966, and then went on to Purdue University, where he started for the men’s basketball team for two seasons.
Rain and lightning postponed Garrett High School’s annual homecoming festivities one week, and caused the cancellation of the traditional parade through downtown Garrett.
Nurse practitioner Gretchen Jenkins relocated her practice from Auburn to join Dr. Bret Kueber and nurse practitioner Kristin King at the DeKalb Health Medical Group in downtown Garrett. Jenkins specializes in family medicine and midwifery.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper became the first-ever girls golfer to qualify for regional competition by shooting a 92 at the Angola Sectional at Zollner Golf Course.
October
Josh Hettinger took the baton as full-time band director at Garrett, leading the Railroader Regiment to a first-place finish in Open Class C and earning caption awards for best music, and visual and general effect in invitationals at DeKalb and Snider. Hettinger teaches band to students in grades 5-12 at Garrett. The band went on to earn a gold rating at the Indiana State School Music Association regional competition later in the month.
Retired Col. Douglas Fraze, a 1962 Garrett graduate, was added to the Alumni Wall of Honor during senior night activities at Memorial Field. Fraze was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 and rose through the ranks with a stellar 31-year career in the service. Fraze spoke to students during an assembly and visited classrooms that day.
Kraig Smith and Sydney West were announced as Garrett High School homecoming royalty during halftime festivities on Memorial Field on senior night.
Altarstar United Methodist Church welcomed new pastor Tom Bergman to lead the congregation that meets at the corner of C.R. 68 and C.R. 11-A. Bergman is a native of Woodburn and holds a full-time job in addition to his pastoral duties.
Garrett High School students hosted a Fields of Faith event, joining thousands of other youth on athletic fields and gymnasiums across the nation. This year marked the 16th annual National Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event. Locally, students shared their testimonies, read from Scripture, prayed and led in worship.
The City of Garrett received $364,143 in funding for seven street projects for 2020 through the Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossings grant program. The total estimated for construction was $498,560, with the grant paying 75 percent of the total cost. All projects except one along Franklin Street are on the west side of Randolph Street.
The Garrett Alumni Association announced that the annual Alumni Golf Outing would be renamed the Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Alumni Golf Outing going forward. Smith organized the event in 1984, and has been linked to both the origin and traditions of the event. Golf fees from the event provide scholarships to graduating Garrett High School seniors each spring.
Trent Zolman’s longtime wish to own a body shop was realized when he took over operations of Northside Body Shop in Garrett. Zolman’s stepfather has worked at Northside for nearly 30 years, and Zolman said he had a lot of history and memories growing up around the shop. Tom and Sue Blotkamp opened the shop 34 years ago. Zolman and his wife, Tascha are Garrett natives and graduated together in 2005.
Creek Chub Bait Day lured dozens to the Garrett Historical Museum where experts Dave Budd and Steve Pepple answered questions and offered opinions of the value of fishing gear visitors brought to the five-hour event. Many carried in tackle boxes handed down from parents and grandparents filled with colorful lures, reels and bobbers.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong finished 24th in the West Noble cross country regional at 20 minutes, 25 seconds to advance to the semi-state meet in Fort Wayne.
A newly-formed team of Garrett Police officers recorded more than 250 drug-related arrests through October 2019. The Drug Task Force was launched at the end of 2018 when Officer Michael Shutt and Sgt. Kevin Kyle approached Chief Roland McPherson with the idea. Shutt and Kyle attended the Indiana State Police and Prosecutor Narcotics School where they specialized in training in narcotics investigations. Sgt. Kylan LaMotte and Sgt. Mathew Blodgett were added to the four-member team, chosen for their work ethic and experience, along with LaMotte’s K-9, Axel.
