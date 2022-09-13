GARRETT — Garrett High School is celebrating homecoming with activities this week.
This year’s theme is “Homecoming ’22 — A Netflix Original.”
Friday, each class, as well as several other student organizations, will display their decorated floats in the parade.
Floats will leave the middle school parking lot at 6 p.m. for the homecoming parade. The route will be west on Houston Street, south on Randolph Street, and then east on Warfield Street to the middle school parking lot. Homecoming float judging will be from 6:30-6:45 p.m. All vehicles or floats that are entered need to be at the middle school parking lot by 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The homecoming court will be recognized at halftime of the football game on Memorial Field, followed by the announcement of this year’s homecoming royalty.
Homecoming king and queen candidates are Class of 2023 seniors Landon Davis, Aida Haynes, Tyler Gater, Emily Greuter, Jack O’Connor and Grace Hess.
Homecoming court members are juniors Drayton Myers, Brooklyn Jacobs, Jessalyn Smith and Kyle Curtis; sophomores Jenifer Leland, Connor Brown, Landen Werkheiser and Carlee York; and freshmen Landon Best, Ari Hippensteel, Sarah DePew and Emma Loeffler.
The homecoming football game will kick off on Memorial Field at 7 p.m. against the Eastside Blazers.
Joe Fuentes was selected Mr. Railroader Sunday in the Performing Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.