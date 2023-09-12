GARRETT — Three up, three down.
Garrett’s varsity volleyball team dispatched three opponents to win its own invitational Sept. 2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GARRETT — Three up, three down.
Garrett’s varsity volleyball team dispatched three opponents to win its own invitational Sept. 2.
The Railroaders opened the day with a 25-23, 25-9 win over Eastside. They followed that with a 25-15, 25-20 win over New Haven.
In the championship match, Garrett dropped the first set to Manchester 25-15, but bounced back with a 25-13 win in the second to force a deciding set. The Railroaders won that set 15-9.
Against Eastside, senior Kyana Martinez picked up a team-leading 10 kills while classmate Kelsey Bergman added six.
Martinez added two aces and seven digs, leading Garrett in both categories. Senior Rebecca Yarian picked up 14 assists.
Martinez led the way with 16 kills against New Haven and Bergman added seven.
Senior Emma LaPato served four aces. Junior Kennedy Hutton picked up a team-best six digs. Yarian contributed 24 assists.
In the final match, Martinez had eight kills and Bergman chipped in with five.
Yarian and Ashlee Vanderbosch had one ace each. Martinez had 11 digs and Hutton added nine. Yarian finished with 16 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.