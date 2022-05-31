Garrett pool opens Saturday
GARRETT — The Garrett Community Pool, located in Feick Park, will open this Saturday.
Pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. each day.
Daily prices are $4 for ages 3-17 and $5 for adults ages 18 and up. The cost is $3 for senior citizens and military. There is no charge for ages 2 and under.
Passes will be sold the following dates and times:
• 4-6 p.m. today, May 31;
• 2-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. There will be no sales Friday.
Season passes are as follows: ages 3-17, in town, $40; out of town, $50; adults, in town, $55; out of town, $65; senior citizen, $45.
Family passes (four members) are in town, $150; out of town, $175. Family passes are for parents and children under age 18.
Military family passes are $125.
There will be a $3 charge to replace a lost card.
